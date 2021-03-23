Marvel's Black Widow delayed to July 9 OnePlus 9 Pro review Android apps crashing, Google's fix Krispy Kreme free doughnuts William Shatner's AI Track your stimulus check

Reddit users may like GameStop stock, but the business is still struggling

The videogame retailer's shares are still far higher after investors on social media pushed their value up.

gettyimages-1230921813

GameStop's become the center of a social media-fueled drama.

 Getty Images

GameStop's stock has risen 948% so far this year, to $180.94, and it has little to do with selling video games. It turns out, actually, that the retailer at the center of a social media-fueled Wall Street battle over GameStop's share value hasn't caused the same enthusiasm for the company's brick-and-mortar business.

In GameStop's first report since the dramatic swings in its share value, the company said Tuesday it tallied $2.12 billion in sales during the shopping season ending January 30, a slight dip from the $2.19 billion it reported a year prior. That amounted to $1.19 per share in profits, up significantly from the 32 cents reported a year ago, but still far below the $1.35 per share Wall Street analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance had expected. Analysts had also expected the company to report sales of $2.2 billion.

That mediocre showing had little impact on GameStop's shares, which rose 5% in after hours trading to $191.01. But the game retailer's financials have had little to do with its stock lately. GameStop shares 2,700% in the span of mere weeks as it became the battleground of social media-fueled investors, who chose to bet against Wall Street traders who'd wagered GameStop would fail. As a result, the stock went from $17.25 per share at the beginning of the year and rising up to $483 at one point, with wild swings halving and doubling its value in the span of a few days