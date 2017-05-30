Reddit users can now add locations to posts

Screenshot by Dong Ngo/CNET

You now can add your location to your posts on Reddit.

As first reported by Mashable, the famous forum-based site that calls itself "the front page of the internet" has just partnered with Foursquare to enable posts from its mobile app to include geotags. Users can choose to narrow down the location to a specific venue or keep it as general as country only.

Adding locations to posts is a somewhat break from the norm for Reddit, since one of its appeals is the fact that it allows users to be anonymous. However, the website's geotag is optional and users can opt to not tag at all. Currently, the tag is only available to each individual post, and users can't search for posts by location.

Reddit hasn't immediately responded to CNET's request for comment.