Reddit resolves its earlier outage

The site first posted about issues around 2 p.m. PT.

reddit-logo-app-phone-0864

Reddit is back.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Reddit is back online after experiencing an outage Thursday afternoon. The site first posted about issues via Twitter just before 2 p.m. PT, later adding that a fix had been implemented and results were being monitored. At 3:20 p.m., Reddit said the incident had been resolved

Downdetector had also identified issues at Reddit earlier in the afternoon, with 61% of reported problems dealing with the site, 35% with the app and 2% linked to login issues. 

Not surprisingly, people on Twitter poked fun at the site for experiencing issues once again.