Reddit resolves its earlier outage

Reddit is back online after experiencing an outage Thursday afternoon. The site first posted about issues via Twitter just before 2 p.m. PT, later adding that a fix had been implemented and results were being monitored. At 3:20 p.m., Reddit said the incident had been resolved.

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/Jmjtm0nHxC — reddit status (@redditstatus) December 10, 2020

Downdetector had also identified issues at Reddit earlier in the afternoon, with 61% of reported problems dealing with the site, 35% with the app and 2% linked to login issues.

