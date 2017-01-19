7 ways Redditors made this dancing guy hilarious

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

With the 2017 presidential inauguration ceremonies happening Friday, the news this week has been wall-to-wall politics. To give you a break from cabinet appointments, hearings and the inauguration, I decided to post something totally off-topic. Not just off-topic, but too funny to pass up.

I was browsing Reddit's Photoshop Battles today when I saw that someone posted a picture of a guy holding a beer high in the air while dancing at a wedding. At first I thought it would be a pretty boring battle, but it only took a few of the submissions before I was hooked.

Check out the original photo, which is sort of funny (definitely the facial expression), but seems like a pretty standard occurrence at a wedding:

Reddit user: PerplexedLabrat

Then the regulars at /r/photoshopbattles took over and it wasn't just the initial ideas that were clever, it was also the follow-up posts. First, check out the dancing man as a Tusken Raider (they were also called sand people) from "Star Wars":

Reddit user: Corvosi

Someone quickly followed this up with an animation that brings it to life:

Reddit user: SaneInsanities

That's when the animations started flowing. Redditor 2Thebreezes brought the special effects:

Reddit user: 2Thebreezes

Then, someone hilariously suggested adding words that lit up when his hips swayed back and forth. 2Thebreezes obliged:

Reddit user: 2Thebreezes

Dancing wedding guy on an aircraft carrier directing traffic? Sure, why not?

Reddit user: funny-lookin-stain

I'm not mad about him as a gladiator either. Redditor Cmatthewman called him "Partycus." I think this one was especially well done with the lighting and effects. Looks heroic!

Reddit user: Cmatthewman

Finally, whenever there's someone dancing, it's never a bad idea to include them in the iconic dancing scene from "Pulp Fiction":