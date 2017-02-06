8 ways Redditors made a Photoshop battle with a flying feline

I was checking out Photoshop battles over on Reddit this morning when I came across a hilarious one using a shot of a cat, mid pounce. There are a ton of good shots that came out of it, but this is the rare battle where the original shot is almost better than the alterations.
Check out the original, posted by Jacksonteague:
I'm not sure if it's the startled woman behind the plants, the blank look in the cat's eyes or the clever caption, but I laughed out loud.
The shops are still great though. Redditor gnostic_cat came with the GIF game:
Then it starts getting weird (if that wasn't weird enough). What even made Redditor BOBALOBAKOF think of dirtbike racing? It doesn't matter; we'll take it!
Thor's hammer? Sure, why not?
This person went with a different strategy by riffing on the caption:
Making the cat into an explosion? Where do they come up with this stuff?
Then Redditor MacMason took inspiration from the big game yesterday:
Continuing with the sports theme, kitty is taking it to the rack:
Finally, this GIF uses the movie poster from "Saving Private Ryan" to great effect:
Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."
Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.