Reddit has been experiencing intermittent outages since Monday, May 27.
The social media behemoth notified users it was investigating an issue at 6:01 p.m. PT on Monday night following reports of "elevated error rates". Roughly 20 minutes later, the Reddit status site confirmed it had implemented a fix and was "monitoring the results."
Downdetector, which monitors website outages, has seen a large spike in reports as of 6:00 p.m. PT. At this stage, the error does is limited to desktop users and does not appear to affect Reddit's app or mobile site. At time of writing, we are still seeing the "service unavailable" message when accessing on desktop.
Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is developing.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Discuss: Reddit is down for some users
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.