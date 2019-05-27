Reddit is down for some users

Reddit

Reddit has been experiencing intermittent outages since Monday, May 27.

The social media behemoth notified users it was investigating an issue at 6:01 p.m. PT on Monday night following reports of "elevated error rates". Roughly 20 minutes later, the Reddit status site confirmed it had implemented a fix and was "monitoring the results."

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/H6WVPrXrmx — reddit status (@redditstatus) May 28, 2019

I guess you don't see this every day :( Good luck recovering guys, my thoughts are with your 💪 #Redditdown pic.twitter.com/xenXPhCJgK — Elier Delgado (@elier) May 28, 2019

Downdetector, which monitors website outages, has seen a large spike in reports as of 6:00 p.m. PT. At this stage, the error does is limited to desktop users and does not appear to affect Reddit's app or mobile site. At time of writing, we are still seeing the "service unavailable" message when accessing on desktop.

Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing.