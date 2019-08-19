Reddit offers livestreaming feature with temporary Public Access Network

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reddit announced a limited-time livestreaming feature Monday, which users can try out through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Called Reddit Public Access Network, or r/pan in the parlance of the discussion forum site, the feature lets users create and watch live video, and vote it up or down.

The feature is available this week only, and the company will explore the possibility of a permanent livestream option down the line.

"First and foremost, this is about having fun as a Reddit community, and if you all enjoy it, we'll continue to explore how it might work as an actual feature," the company said in its announcement.

That said, the company was clear that videos shouldn't have certain kinds of content, including sexual or violent content, illegal activity or "hoax promotion."

Reddit contains discussion forums for nearly every topic imaginable, and the livestream feature has the potential to bring users with vastly different interests into one place. That means Reddit is expecting a huge variety in videos.

"As you move further from the top broadcast, the broadcasts you see will be increasingly more random, so we encourage you to explore and vote!" the announcement said.