Reddit said Wednesday it's joined forces with Crisis Text Line, a text message based crisis support hotline, to provide counseling to users who might be at risk of self harm. Anyone on Reddit can now flag a fellow user who they think might be struggling with self-harm or suicide based on something they post on the site. Those users will get a message in their Reddit inbox that explains the various online resources they can turn to for help and instructions on how to contact Crisis Text Line -- by texting "CHAT" to 741741.

The self-proclaimed "front page of the internet" is made up of thousands of themed groups (or subreddits) that span everything from knitting and skin care advice, to politics and conspiracy theories. Many people turn to various subreddits for advice on relationships and mental health, where they can anonymously share anything -- including, potentially, the desire or plans to harm themselves.

Because a lot of subreddits deal with heavy topics, like being raised by narcissistic parents or overcoming abuse, the company wanted to offer tools to support users who are coping with difficult feelings. Crisis Text Line provides 24/7 text-based support for anyone in crisis, whether they are struggling with bullying, abuse, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders or anything else. Rather than pick up the phone, which kids and teens might be reluctant to do, they can text with a crisis counselor for help.

Facebook has similar tools in place to connect someone who is in crisis with various crisis support helplines, as does Twitter. Instagram has also taken measures to protect users from seeing posts that promote self harm or suicide.

If you're struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, here are 13 suicide and crisis intervention hotlines you can use to get help.

You can also call these numbers:

US: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

UK: The Samaritans can be reached at 116 123.

AU: Lifeline can be reached at 13 11 14.

