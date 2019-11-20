Reddit is suffering an outage

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Reddit appears to be down across the globe, with its front page serving up an error. Problems spiked at around 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, with more than 5,400 reports of an outage according to Down Detector.

"Our CDN was unable to reach our servers," Reddit.com says.

Reddit's status page says it is currently investigating the issue, labelling it as a partial outage across the desktop and mobile sites, and its mobile app.

Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.