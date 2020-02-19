Reddit is back after morning outage

Screenshot by CNET

Reddit is back up after being down for a little over an hour on Wednesday morning. "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," said a message posted at 5:24 a.m. PT on the Reddit status dashboard.

The outage appears to have begun around 3:45 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector, and was impacting people in Europe, the US East Coast and some other areas. Instead of being able to check in with their favorite subreddits, people got error messages when visiting the site on desktop and mobile, as wall as the Reddit app.

Reddit noted it was investigating a "high volume of errors" around 4:10 a.m. PT, according to its status dashboard. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

As during many website outages, people took to Twitter on Wednesday to complain and commiserate.

Originally published Feb. 19 at 5:17 a.m. PT.

Update, 5:39 a.m. PT: Notes that Reddit is back.