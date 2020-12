Angela Lang/CNET

Reddit is facing outages, the platform said Thursday, and a "fix has been identified and is in the process of being applied." The site first posted about an outage on Twitter just before 2 p.m. PT.

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/Jmjtm0nHxC — reddit status (@redditstatus) December 10, 2020

Downdetector also identified issues at Reddit, with 61% of reported problems dealing with the site, 35% with the app and 2% linked to login issues.

Not surprisingly, people on Twitter poked fun at the site for experiencing issues once again.