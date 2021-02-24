Reddit is suffering an outage

Paramount Plus Marvel's Loki release date Spider-Man 3 title Fry's Electronics closes Powerball $90M drawing Wednesday Third stimulus check rules

The social website Reddit is experiencing outages, the company said Wednesday. 

"We're currently experiencing issues on web and mobile clients," the company said in a status report. At 1:25 p.m. PT, the company added, "We've identified the underlying issue and systems are beginning to recover."

Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...