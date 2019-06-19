Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

In internet-fail news, it looks like streaming service Hulu, gaming service Xbox Live and self-described "front page of the internet" Reddit all experienced outages Wednesday afternoon.

Down Detector recorded over 10,000 reports about Microsoft's Xbox Live being down and another 10,000 reports of Hulu being down. The Xbox Live status page confirms that core services are "limited."

The Xbox Live page said users are having difficulties with signing in, search and creating, managing or recovering their accounts. The affected platforms are the Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox on Windows 10 and Xbox on other devices.

"We believe we have identified the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live," the status page says. "Thanks for your patience as the team works to resolve the issue."

Hulu Support has tweeted that its service should be back up and running after it "investigated with high priority" and made "some changes." It told another user that the outage was "due to an issue on our end."

"Apologies for the trouble! We experienced an issue that may have impacted your service. If you power cycle now it should be cleared up," Hulu tweeted at one user at 3:46 p.m. PT.

Reddit also appears to be experiencing intermittent issues, with the website not loading posts for some people. A notice saying "Sorry, for some reason reddit can't be reached" is displayed when trying to load top posts on Reddit, although the new posts section worked when CNET tried loading it.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Reddit's mobile site is taking longer than usual to load posts, but the mobile Reddit app appears to be loading as usual. Down Detector shows over 4,300 reports of Reddit being down over the last hour, with reports coming in from North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Much like last month's intermittent Reddit outage, it's only affecting some users.

The Reddit outage, which we noticed around 2 p.m. PT, has seen people flock to Twitter to air their complaints. "Reddit is down and idk what to do with my life," one person tweeted. "Reddit is glitching tf out for me," another said on Twitter. "Fix your site. It's down," tweeted another at Reddit.

Twitter users are also complaining about Hulu and Xbox Live being down, which we noticed starting around 2:30 p.m. PT.

Still more people are using Twitter to complain about the Xbox Live outage, too.

Reddit, Hulu and Xbox Live didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Originally published at 2:30 p.m. PT, June 19.

Update, 2:53 p.m. PT: Adds more info about Hulu and Xbox Live; originally published under the headline "Reddit's website is down for some users."

Update, 3:42 p.m. PT: Adds update from Xbox Live on finding the issue.

Update, 3:55 p.m. PT: Adds update from Hulu on restoring services.