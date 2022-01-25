Reddit goes down again, for the 8th time this month

Angela Lang/CNET

Reddit went down for many users Tuesday afternoon, according to Reddit Status Twitter account and Downdetector. Issues with the site started just after 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) and, according to a tweet, Reddit began investigating an increase in site errors.

Investigating: We're investigating an increase in errors. https://t.co/tjDdjNv2gS — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) January 25, 2022

The site came back up at approximately 2:35 p.m. PT (5:35 p.m. ET).

The popular social media platform isn't having the best month for outages. The site went down globally Monday evening, and the previous week it went down multiple days. According to the Reddit Status Twitter account, there have been eight days in the month of January where it tweeted issues with the site. In comparison, December had four instances and November had three.

Reddit didn't have a comment on Tuesday's outage.