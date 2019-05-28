Reddit gets its first female independent board member

Reddit

Personal Capital chief marketing officer Porter Gale is joining Reddit's board of directors, the company announced Tuesday. Gale will be the first female independent board member in Reddit's history. While another woman has held a leadership position at the company and sat on the board, Gale is the first outside hire.

Gale tweeted about her new position following the formal announcement.

I'm honored and thrilled to announce I've joined the @reddit BOD. Exciting times ahead. #community https://t.co/MXlIpfVJFe — Porter Gale (@portergale) May 28, 2019

"Reddit's network of passionate communities offers people social substance that is entirely unique from anywhere else on the internet. So much of what people find online today is self-promotion or driven by influence when what people want and need is authenticity and this substantive social experience," Gale said. "This is why I was drawn to Reddit and why I'm eager to be part of the company's journey."

Among other accomplishments, Gale was previously vice president of marketing at Virgin America and managed its brand & digital, loyalty and in-flight content teams.

A popular social platform that bills itself as "the front door of the internet," Reddit kicked off a site redesign in April.

Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, said Porter's extensive experience building "bold, fast-growing companies" that had a user-first focus is valuable to the company.

"We look forward to the insights and experience Porter will bring to the board, as Reddit continues to pursue its mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone," Huffman said.

Correction, 1:21 p.m.: Reddit clarified that Porter Gale is the first independent female board member.