Reddit CEO reportedly slams TikTok, calls app 'parasitic'

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman reportedly has some strong opinions about popular video app TikTok. During an event Wednesday, Huffman reportedly called the app "fundamentally parasitic" and "spyware."

"I look at that app as so fundamentally parasitic, that it's always listening, the fingerprinting technology they use is truly terrifying, and I could not bring myself to install an app like that on my phone," Huffman said during a panel discussion that touched on TikTok, according to TechCrunch. "I actively tell people, 'Don't install that spyware on your phone.'"

A TikTok spokesperson said Huffman's comments were "baseless accusations made without a shred of evidence."

TikTok, known for its quirky 15-second videos, has surged in popularity over the past year, but it's also come under increased scrutiny. US lawmakers have accused the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, of being a threat to national security, and the Army and Navy have banned the app from government devices. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in California also alleges the app has been illegally harvesting user data and sending it to China.

