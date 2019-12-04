Reddit: Bill Gates had the most upvoted AMA of 2019

Getty Images/SOPA Images

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had the Reddit AMA (ask me anything) post with the most upvotes of 2019 -- more than 110,000 upvotes, the massive forum site said in its Year in Review blog post on Wednesday.

In 2019, Reddit saw more than 430 million monthly active users (a 30% increase from the year before), 199 million posts, 1.7 billion comments and 32 billion upvotes. In Gates' AMA post -- his seventh over the years -- he answered Reddit user questions ranging from "What's a piece of technology that's theoretical now that you wish you could make possible immediately?" to "Through it all...What makes you happy?" He also discussed the TV shows he watches, and climate change.

Other top AMA posts were from Sesame Street's Cookie Monster (75,500 upvotes), Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang (69,300 upvotes), ex-scientologist Derek Bloch (68,400 upvotes) and Wikipedia editor Steven Pruitt (68,000 upvotes).

The Year in Review post also named the most-upvoted posts of the year, along with the top community rankings under each major category, including politics, beauty, video games, cooking, entertainment and parenting. It also examined the most-discussed politicians, movies, sports teams and more.

The site also tightened its anti-bullying and harassment rules this year.