CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Reddit announces new promoted posts in its mobile native apps

It's a feature similar to Facebook's.

reddit-promoted-posts-iphone-promo

Reddit announced that it will be offering promoted posts in its native mobile apps starting next week.

 Reddit

Reddit has been making waves over the past year by adding user profile pages and removing hundred of accounts suspected of sharing misinformation during the 2016 US election. In yet another evolution, the company on Wednesday announced it would sell promoted posts for its mobile apps.

As reported by Marketing Land, Reddit sent an email to advertisers sharing the news and touting the fact that its iOS and Android apps account for 41 percent of the time people spend on the site.

This isn't the first time Reddit offered promoted posts. Users and advertisers have been able to promote posts on Reddit's desktop site since 2016.

Reddit shared that its in-app ads will enable the same targeting as their desktop ones -- by interest, community, geography and device. Mobile promoted posts will include upvotes, downvotes and comments.

The feature will be available on Monday, March 19, through Reddit's iOS app and will come to Android in a few weeks.

Next Article: Why Trump blocked Qualcomm-Broadcom: It's all about 5G