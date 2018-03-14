Reddit

Reddit has been making waves over the past year by adding user profile pages and removing hundred of accounts suspected of sharing misinformation during the 2016 US election. In yet another evolution, the company on Wednesday announced it would sell promoted posts for its mobile apps.

As reported by Marketing Land, Reddit sent an email to advertisers sharing the news and touting the fact that its iOS and Android apps account for 41 percent of the time people spend on the site.

This isn't the first time Reddit offered promoted posts. Users and advertisers have been able to promote posts on Reddit's desktop site since 2016.

Reddit shared that its in-app ads will enable the same targeting as their desktop ones -- by interest, community, geography and device. Mobile promoted posts will include upvotes, downvotes and comments.

The feature will be available on Monday, March 19, through Reddit's iOS app and will come to Android in a few weeks.