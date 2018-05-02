Reddit's Alexis Ohanian: What I learned from Serena Williams

HBO

Think your job is difficult? At least you're not doing it live, in front of millions of hyper-critical people judging your every move.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian says the biggest lesson he learned from his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, is just how good he has it.

"I've realized how not hard my job is. I really couldn't imagine doing my job in front of millions of people live like Serena," Ohanian told Fortune. "Imagine giving founders advice knowing there was a real-time feed of people on Twitter watching it and saying, 'Oh, that was some bad advice.'"

Williams is the topic of a new HBO documentary series called Being Serena, premiering May 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The show delves into Williams' life as a top athlete, wife, and mother to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born Sept. 1, 2017.

Ohanian told Fortune the show's cameras followed the family during his parental leave from venture capital firm Initialized Capital. He also said he's learning to slowly break his habit of being forever glued to his phone, making time for date night with Williams or time with his daughter. And there too, Williams is leading the way.

"It's important that when we're together, we're actually together without any distractions," he said. "That's something she's much better at than I am, but I'm making an effort to improve."