Red Pocket's unbeatable annual phone service deal: Less than $8 a month

Looking for ways to lower your bills? Consider ditching your phone plan in favor of something like this: For a limited time, . That works out to less than $8 a month. The kit includes a SIM card for your choice of networks: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Because Red Pocket offers service on all the big carriers, it's compatible with nearly all phones -- even those that aren't unlocked, though obviously you have to be free and clear of any contract you might still have.

The plan provides 1,000 phone minutes, unlimited text messages and 1GB of high-speed data each month. Obviously you'll have to decide if you can get by on those numbers; 1GB of data isn't a ton, but if you're mostly working from home, it might be plenty. (Remember, most of us live off Wi-Fi at home, which comes from your cable or similar internet service.)

Think you'll need a bit more data? Red Pocket also offers (around $14 a month). That's much closer to what you can get from Mint Mobile ( ), though Mint works solely with T-Mobile towers, so phone compatibility could be an issue.

If you're wondering why Red Pocket sells these plans only on eBay, I have no idea.

This might be an ideal option for, say, a teenager or elder user who has modest needs or budget. For about the price of a single month of a Big Three carrier's premium plan, you can get a full year of service.

Your thoughts?

Get an AeroGarden Slim indoor garden for $64 (or less)

I'm new to indoor gardening, but I'm loving it. Right now I'm looking at a row of very healthy (and productive) basil, cilantro and parsley plants, all courtesy of one of those newfangled LED planter things.

I've been eyeballing these to give as gifts, and here's the best deal I've seen: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Macy's has the . That's with an automatically applied coupon, which appears when you get to checkout. It's available in your choice of three colors. But, wait, this deal can get even better.

Cash-back service TopCashback is currently offering . So if you're signed into your account there and then click through to Macy's, you'll eventually get $6.40 back. (Rakuten, for its part, is offering .)

The beauty of these things is that the LEDs help plants grow way faster than usual, and the water reservoir means you don't have water them every day. Instead, it's more like every two weeks -- and the unit reminds you when it's time to replenish.

