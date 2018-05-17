Red Hydrogen phone coming to Verizon and AT&T

PetaPixel

The Red Hydrogen phone will be available on Verizon and AT&T once it's released later this year. That widespread availability is a nice feather in the cap for the Hydrogen, a $1,200 Android phone that's said to boast a revolutionary 3D display. The phone is the first consumer handset from Red, the company better known for its high-end digital cameras used to create Hollywood films.

Verizon also stated that the company will support a network of programming designed for the Hydrogen's exclusive "4-View" content.

The makers of the Hydrogen recently stated that the phone was now expected in August, albeit with upgraded cameras that had not been previously announced. The phone will also be on display in Los Angeles at the AT&T Shape event on June 2 and 3.

