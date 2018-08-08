Red Hydrogen One phone delayed again, will now launch Nov. 2 on AT&T, Verizon

The eagerly anticipated Red Hydrogen One -- the phone with the holographic display and stereoscopic video-capture capabilities -- got some firmer dates today. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 11, a limited number of models (Houdini) will ship out to preapproved beta testers. Folks who preordered will get it Oct. 9, and then it goes into full carrier release with AT&T, Verizon and Telcel (Mexico) on Nov. 2.
In a blog post on Monday, founder Jim Jannard laid out the details, as well as cautioned that there's a slight probability that it might slip again. It was initially supposed to launch this month, but a manufacturing tweak required for FCC approval delayed it.
Red will only be shipping the aluminum models in black and gray. Titanium won't have a mass release until next year, and only in limited quantities. The price hasn't changed from its initially announced $1,295.
The camera uses dual 4K cameras with "adjustable lens distances" for 3D focus and zoom. The cameras use a beam splitter, aka mirrors, to capture stereoscopically. However, the display can also render more sophisticated 3D and VR content with a wider field of view than the phone can capture.
