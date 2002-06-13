Red Hat names services chief

Red Hat, the leading seller of the Linux operating system, has named Anthony Moretto vice president of its global services group, the Raleigh, N.C. company said Thursday. Previously, Moretto spent the last six years as general manager of professional services for database company Sybase, responsible for a 700-person group.

Moretto doesn't replace anyone at Red Hat but will provide a single executive to oversee Pete Childers, vice president of global training; Carolyn Sparano, vice president of global support; and Tim Lucas, vice president of global professional services, spokeswoman Lorien Golaski said.