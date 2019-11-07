Red Dead Redemption 2's PC problems appear to be mostly fixed

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out for PC, a first for the series. However, some players had multiple problems when trying to play the game, which developer Rockstar Games appears to have fixed.

Rockstar released its critically acclaimed Western-themed open-world title on Tuesday via the developer's own game launcher. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has improved graphics over the PS4 and Xbox One versions along with more content, including bounty hunting missions, gang hideouts, weapons and more. The launch, however, didn't go so smoothly as some players weren't even able to start the game.

A number of people say they couldn't start the game, according to multiple Reddit threads and tweets on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Issues included the game crashing constantly, messages saying activation required and a neverending loading screens. Some learned how to fix the issues, from updating various drivers to disabling antivirus software. Those who were able to play the game noticed stuttering and frame rate issues.

Rockstar has a support page for those who are seeing the "Red Dead Redemption 2 Exited Unexpectedly" error message. It says the most common cause of this problem is outdated graphics drivers. There's also a PC General Troubleshooting for Red Dead Redemption 2 addressing common problems people are facing. It also updated its Rockstar Games Launcher Tuesday to help with some of the issues.

The developer added additional patches to Red Dead Redemption 2 and their launcher on Wednesday. The updates address the "Red Dead Redemption 2 Exited Unexpectedly" error message as well as the issue with antivirus software.

We have made updates to Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Please restart the Rockstar Games Launcher and RDR2 to apply the updates. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 6, 2019

On Wednesday, a Reddit thread went up for players still having issues with Red Dead Redemption 2. Some said they followed the steps laid out in the various Rockstar support pages but are still unable to play the game. One solution mentioned by the company is updating the motherboard BIOS. Another thread lists the various motherboards players are using, what BIOS version they have and if its working or not.

Another thread posted on Reddit Thursday has a long list of problems and fixes including FPS drops, mouse cursor issues and the infinite loading screen. Most users posted that they're finally able to play the game, but a few were still having the game crash on them.

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will also have another release in two weeks when it launches with Google Stadia. The cloud-gaming subscription service will go live on Nov 19.

Originally published on Oct. 4.

Update, Oct. 17: Adds new trailer and specs. Nov. 5: Adds info about the game's release and issues. Nov. 6: Adds more info about game issues. Nov. 7: Adds update on fixes.

Correction, Oct. 4: This story initially misstated when Google Stadia will launch.