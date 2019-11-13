Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar explains why PC game had so many issues

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out on PC on Nov. 5, but players quickly ran into myriad issues. Publisher Rockstar Games fixed a lot of the problems, but some players still can't play the Western-themed open-world game. On Wednesday, Rockstar offered up an explanation for the problems and laid out its plan to make things right.

Rockstar said Wednesday the issues with the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 stem from a specific combination of "Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards and certain CPU's." The company plans on releasing an update later Wednesday to address certain problems, including preventing the game from running smoothly, but said it'll need some time to test the next update in order to completely fix the issue.

To compensate players, Rockstar said those who play Red Dead Redemption 2 this week and through the holidays will receive a care package in the game's multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online. The package will include the Prieto Poncho in-game cosmetic along with other ammo and provisions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update pic.twitter.com/DuItXRAYiB — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 13, 2019

Problems with the PC version of the game were apparent from the start. Many players reported getting a "Red Dead Redemption 2 Exited Unexpectedly" error message, which prevented the game from even starting. The company released several fixes over the course of the launch week, including updating its Rockstar Games Launcher to alleviate problems. Players also began indexing various fixes they came across on Reddit.