Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on Steam

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 released on Steam Thursday, but some players aren't able to experience the Old West yet. Owners of the game have left reviews saying they have been unable to even launch the title. Publisher Rockstar Games first released the open-world game for PC in November, but players ran into a ton of issues that caused games to crash or not even start.

Rockstar Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.