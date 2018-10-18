Rockstar Games/Screenshot by CNET

The launch trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped on Thursday, giving us one last look at the game before its release.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Wild West open world adventure game is a prequel to 2010's beloved Red Dead Redemption and stars Arthur Morgan, a debt collector for the Van der Linde gang in 1899.

The trailer focuses on the game's story, hinting at the drama within the gang.

On Wednesday, publisher Rockstar tweeted that those who've preordered the digital edition can start pre-loading this Friday at 12 a.m. ET. The company's co-founder, Dan Houser, was also forced to clarify a suggestion that the development team worked 100-hour weeks several times throughout 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on Oct. 26.