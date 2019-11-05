Red Dead Redemption 2 is out on PC, but some players can't launch the game

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out for PC, a first for the series. However, some players are still waiting to play because of various issues with the game.

Rockstar Games released its critically acclaimed Western-themed open-world title on Tuesday via the publisher's own game launcher. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has improved graphics over the PS4 and Xbox One versions along with more content, including bounty hunting missions, gang hideouts, weapons and more. The problem is that the game is simply not working for some.

A number of people say they can't start the game, according to multiple Reddit threads and tweets. Issues include the game crashing constantly, messages saying activation required and a neverending loading screens. Some have learned how to fix the issues, from updating various drivers to disabling antivirus software. Those who are playing the game noticed stuttering and frame rate issues.

You got further than I did.... pic.twitter.com/sjGGrwE3YA — Forbidden Tek 💚🌹 (@HarteMatt) November 5, 2019

Rockstar has a support page for those who are seeing the "Red Dead Redemption 2 Exited Unexpectedly" error message. It says the most common cause of this problem is outdated graphics drivers.

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will also have another release in two weeks when it launches with Google Stadia. The cloud-gaming subscription service will go live on Nov 19.

Originally published on Oct. 4.

Update, Oct. 17: Adds new trailer and specs. Nov. 5: Adds info about the game's release.

Correction, Oct. 4: This story initially misstated when Google Stadia will launch.