Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox is now $27 -- close to its lowest price ever

You may know Red Dead Redemption 2 as one of the best games of 2018 -- an immersive open-world adventure that offers a staggering amount of gameplay, emotional storytelling and amazing visuals. If you've missed getting the game when it has been on sale in the past, you're in luck, because it's currently close to its lowest price ever. Newegg is selling . That buys you a code for the digital download.

You'll have a really hard time beating that price. It's within a dollar or two of the lowest Black Friday price we found last year. And compare that to its current price of $60 at retailers like Target. But don't even try at Amazon, where the game has been unavailable for a while.

It's hard to describe Red Dead Redemption 2 without gushing; our friends at Gamespot rated Red Dead Redemption 2 a 9, calling it "an emotional, thought-provoking story in its own right, and it's a world that is hard to leave when it's done." Here at CNET, reviewer Jeff Bakalar said, "Red Dead Redemption 2 has undoubtedly raised the bar for narrative open-world games and will likely have a lasting impact on how they are made in the future. It pushes the envelope of what we understand is possible in a video game."

It's genuinely a game that needs to be experienced, so this is a great time to grab a copy for the price of a dinner delivery from Doordash.

