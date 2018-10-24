Red Dead Redemption 2 app lets you explore game's world in Android, iOS

Screenshot/CNET

If one screen of Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't quite enough, Rockstar Games will roll out a companion iOS and Android app for the upcoming sequel of the open-world, story-based action-adventure game set in the Wild West.

The app connects with your Sony PlayStation 4 or Microsoft Xbox One, shows you the game's map and lets you mark places you'd like to check out, the game's maker said Tuesday in a blog post.

You can use the app to read the journal of the game's new hero, Arthur Morgan. Having the app also means you can remove the heads-up display from your TV when you're playing the game and still have Arthur's stats on hand.

The game and the app will be available for download Friday.