Recut Arrested Development season 4 hits Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
When Netflix revived Arrested Development in 2013, it was met with mixed reviews. The fourth season consisted of 15 episodes that each focused on a different character. Shortly after its release, an unauthorized re-edited version made its way online. Well, fast-forward five years and Netflix has made its own remixed version. Now, there are 22 episodes that feature multiple characters and tell a story in chronological order.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: In a few weeks, Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming. If you want to stream a Star War, you can catch Star Wars: The Clone Wars (both the TV series and film) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Netflix right now. As an added bonus, check out The Toys That Made Us episode 1 on Netflix as well. The documentary series tells the story of how toy lines came to be. Episode 1 focuses on Star Wars.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Watch all the things this weekend
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.