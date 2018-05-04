Recut Arrested Development season 4 hits Netflix

Sam Urdank/Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

When Netflix revived Arrested Development in 2013, it was met with mixed reviews. The fourth season consisted of 15 episodes that each focused on a different character. Shortly after its release, an unauthorized re-edited version made its way online. Well, fast-forward five years and Netflix has made its own remixed version. Now, there are 22 episodes that feature multiple characters and tell a story in chronological order.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: In a few weeks, Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming. If you want to stream a Star War, you can catch Star Wars: The Clone Wars (both the TV series and film) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Netflix right now. As an added bonus, check out The Toys That Made Us episode 1 on Netflix as well. The documentary series tells the story of how toy lines came to be. Episode 1 focuses on Star Wars.

Watch all the things this weekend

