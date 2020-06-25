Record super-smooth video with the iSteady Mobile Plus gimbal for $71

Hohem

Sick of recording shaky video on your phone? Add a gimbal to your gear. It uses a combination of weights and motors to keep a camera steady while it's in motion. That means you can walk, run, pan, swoop and so on and enjoy much smoother video than you could just holding the phone in your hand.

These things used to cost a lot, though prices have dropped substantially in the last year. Example: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Renshinus has the with promo code MOBILE20OFF.

The Mobile Plus works with most phones, though there's a bit of contradictory info in the product description: It says the gimbal supports phones that have "under 6-inch screen," but then lists compatible models like the Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- which have 6.4- and 6.5-inch screens. For what it's worth, I tested it with my 5.8-inch iPhone X, and the clip definitely has room to spare.

The gimbal offers four modes, all of them accessible via a simple toggle button. You can also add Hohem's app to the mix for more advanced options like face- and object-tracking and time-lapse recording. Note, however, that various app reviewers have cited problems with the latter function. I wasn't able to put it to the test, but I can tell you there's a pretty substantial learning curve to using this thing. You first need to balance your phone properly, then figure out how best to make use of the various modes. Hohem's instruction manual covers only the most basic aspects of operation. My advice: Seek out some how-to videos.

There's a rechargeable 4,000-mAh battery built into the gimbal, good for up to 12 hours of operation, according to Hohem. One cool side-perk: A Type-A USB power-out port lets you charge your phone or another device if needed. Other amenities include a zippered carrying case and removable tabletop tripod.

If you're not in a hurry, you might consider waiting for another sale on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3, which has better software and is easier to travel with thanks to its folding design. It was down to $89 last month, and likely will be again at some point.

But if you want to raise your video game right now, $71 is a solid deal on what I've found to be a decent gimbal.

Your thoughts?

Add Sherlock Holmes to your ebook library for free

Need some new reading material? How about some old reading material: For a limited time, you can get .

The bundle includes all four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's novels and all four short-story collections. What's more, the "Kindle edition includes a selection of illustrations, first edition covers and other Sherlockiana." Shelockiana? OK, then.

Happy reading!

Get $20 off a 1-year NBC Peacock subscription

Matt Elliott / CNET

NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, arrives July 15, bringing with it movies, exclusive content and a big back-catalog of TV shows. There's an ad-supported free tier, but it's limited. If you want full access, plans start at $49.99 per year.

Sign up now, however, and you can get a . You've got until July 14 to take advantage of this offer. (CNET's Peacock preview might help you decide.)

Unfortunately, you'll still have to watch some commercials. If you'd rather not, you can get Peacock Premium Ad-Free for $79.99 for the first year, also a $20 savings.

But here's the best deal of all: Xfinity Flex and X1 subscribers can get Peacock Premium for free. (Why the generosity? Comcast owns NBCUniversal.)

