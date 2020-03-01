Record it all: Add a dual front and interior dashcam to your car for just $89

Auto-Vox

The dashcam -- once just a source of entertaining Russian YouTube videos -- has become an essential tool for rideshare drivers. Forward-looking cameras can provide evidence to insurance companies if you get in a collision, and interior dashcams can help protect you from unruly or dangerous passengers. No one wants to juggle two cameras in their car, though, so you should invest in a dual dashcam, equipped with cameras that record in both directions. Right now, you can get the when you apply the $25 coupon on the product page as well as discount code GDNCBUIV at checkout. The two discounts will stack, giving you 36% off the regular price of $140.

Already an affordable but great performing dashcam (I had an opportunity to test it myself, and it works superbly, despite not having any unruly passengers to record), this deal makes it among the least expensive models you can buy.

Both cameras can record 1080p full HD video simultaneously, and the footage is integrated with GPS data so your speed and location is recorded as well. The cameras also have night vision support; the interior camera is ringed by four infrared lights that lets it capture footage even when the cabin is pitch black.

The dashcam is equipped with a battery for about 19 minutes of recording when the car is turned off. In "parking monitor" mode, it starts recording automatically when the dashcam senses shock, such as from a collision. If you're a rideshare driver and don't already have a dashcam in your car, this is a great opportunity to start documenting your rides.

