'ReBoot' gets rebooted on Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

It's been 17 years since "ReBoot" disappeared from television. It was a pioneer in computer-generated cartoons. It looked like nothing else on television when it originally aired. Netflix now has "ReBoot: The Guardian Code." This series mixes live action with CG. You'll be happy to know that Megabyte is back.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You've got until April 1 to watch "John Mulaney: New in Town" on Netflix. The comedy special disappears at the end of March. But there's good news, Netflix announced that a new John Mulaney special is heading to the service. It's called "Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" and it arrives on May 1.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

A reimagined version of "ReBoot" hits Netflix Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube