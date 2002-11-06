Reasoning tracks down $9 million

Reasoning announced Wednesday it raised a $9 million second round of funding, led by C.E. Unterberg, Towbin. Other investors include Novus Ventures, Aspen Ventures, Shea Ventures and Portage Ventures. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company has raised a total of $18.2 million. Reasoning develops software and runs a service that automatically inspects software for defects, such as those found in C and C++ code.