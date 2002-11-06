Reasoning tracks down $9 million

Reasoning announced Wednesday it raised a $9 million second round of funding, led by C.E. Unterberg, Towbin. Other investors include Novus Ventures, Aspen Ventures, Shea Ventures and Portage Ventures.
Reasoning announced Wednesday it raised a $9 million second round of funding, led by C.E. Unterberg, Towbin. Other investors include Novus Ventures, Aspen Ventures, Shea Ventures and Portage Ventures.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.