RealNetworks showcases U2 concert

RealNetworks and Tiscali, a European Internet service provider, on Wednesday will broadcast online a concert by Irish band U2. RealNetworks said it will produce and host the Webcast from the University of Notre Dame at 6 p.m. PDT. U2 fans will be able watch the concert for free at U2.com or Real.com; RealNetworks' GoldPass members and Tiscali's subscribers will have access to exclusive content such as backstage interviews.

The companies said the live Webcast will use multiple cameras, four of which will focus on different band members so viewers can follow their favorite musician. European fans will be able to access the concert at 3 a.m. Central European Time Thursday through a Tiscali site. The ISP said it would rebroadcast the concert for European fans the following day at 9 p.m. CET on each of its 15 European portals.