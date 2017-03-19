Real YouTube people fall for real mockery of Chevy ads

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Zebra Corner/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

They must work, right?

After all, they're on TV all the time.

In these ads, supposedly real people stand and marvel at the astonishing achievements of the Chevy brand, while staring at cars that are just so very exciting to look at.

The humorists at Zebra Corner started mocking these things earlier this year. Their latest version, however, has ridden a wave of reality straight into this week's top five trending videos.

The new video again features Mark -- or, more accurately, Mahk -- a man who offers only Boston real talk when faced with Chevy's unctuous presenter.

"What does quality mean to you?" asks the presenter.

"Not a Chevy," replies Mahk.

Mahk is also not impressed that Chevy won more J.D Power awards for initial quality than any other car brand.

"I have no idea what 'initial quality' means," he says. "Initially it's OK, but after that it's just a piece of crap -- is that what you're saying?"

Some might conclude that's exactly what initial quality means. It covers merely the first 90 days of ownership.

"Did you guys not win the lasting quality award?" wonders Mahk. It's a fair question.

And who is J.D Power anyway, Mahk muses: "It sounds like a porn star's name." (Actually, it's J.D. "Dave" Power III, who founded a global company that claims to influence "the everyday lives of consumers and industries worldwide by delivering insights to drive improvement in our clients' products and services.")

Chevy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. As a piece of real satire, however, the video is perfectly satisfying.

Not only does it skewer advertising and the claims it makes, but it also exposes those real people who appear in ads and are so very enthusiastic about the product.

Some might wonder how many Mahks turned up for casting and were rejected for saying what they really thought.

Reality and advertising were always uncomfortable bedfellows.