Realme's X50 Pro 5G serves up 6 cameras, Snapdragon 865, 90 Hz screen

Chinese phone maker Realme made waves in 2019 when it launched a parade of low-priced handsets that were relatively high in quality. These days the fast-growing company is also churning out phones targeting the premium end of the market. It started with the X2 in 2019, then went on to launch the X50 5G in January, and on Monday it unveiled its second 5G-capable, flagship phone: the X50 5G Pro.

These phones made their debut at simultaneous livestreamed events held in New Delhi and Madrid after the original event, scheduled for Mobile World Congress, was cancelled due to fears of the novel coronavirus.

The X50 Pro 5G showcases the Snapdragon 865 that we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S20, just one of its specs that you'd expect to see on a flagship phone. It also includes a rear quad-camera setup (led by Sony's 62-megapixel sensor), a 90Hz refresh rate and super-fast charging capabilities that Realme says can fully charge the larger battery in just 35 minutes.

Weighing in at 207 grams, the X50 Pro 5G clocks in on the heavier side of the weight spectrum for phones, though it can still be comfortably carried around in one hand. It's a more powerful version of the Real Me X50, which was launched in January, and both phones' designs include a dual punch-hole display, two front-facing cameras and four cameras arranged vertically on the rear.

Although Realme isn't breaking ground in terms of hardware, it does offer unique and refreshing color palettes. The X50 Pro 5G includes low-saturation color options it calls Rust Red and Moss Green for its latest flagship. The Shenzhen-based company has a track record for serving up smartphones with a quirky and envelope-pushing aesthetic, including devices inspired by vegetables such as onions and garlic and construction materials such as concrete.

It is also Realme's most expensive phone since it was founded in 2018. Although prices for some international markets are in the process of being finalized, the base X50 Pro 5G model which comes with 8GM RAM and 128 GB internal storage starts at 599 euros (approximately $650, £505 or AU$985), while the 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage version is priced at 799 euros.

Not unexpectedly, these prices are higher than in India, where the model of the X50 Pro 5G with the highest storage is available for 44,999 rupees or roughly $625. Realme says will start selling in Europe in April. It's unclear whether these phones will be available in the US in light of the ongoing trade war, though Realme has signaled interest in penetrating the American market.

Key specs

Processor : Snapdragon 865

Display : AMOLED 6.44 inch with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Rear Cameras: 64-megapixel main cam, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide camera, and black & white portrait mode quad camera set-up

Front Cameras: Two selfie cameras made up of wide lens (32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 sensor) and an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens

Battery : 4,500-mAh dual cell battery with 65-watt fast charge

Refresh rate : 90 Hz

RAM : 6GB or 8GB or 12GB

Storage : 128 GB or 256 GB

In-display fingerprint unlock

Dual speakers

No headphone jack



