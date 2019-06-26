Ready to upgrade your rig? Gaming laptops from Razer, Asus, Alienware and more are on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy has gaming laptop deals that rival those you'll find on Amazon as Prime Day draws near. You'll find discounted mobile rigs right now at Best Buy from Alienware, Asus, Razer and others just as we are starting to see pre-Prime Day laptop deals on Amazon.

You can scope all of Best Buy's gaming laptops on discount here. Below are some of the deals that jumped out to me.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition: $1,000 (save $300) Asus This giant 17.3-inch beast packs an eighth-geneeration Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics along with 16GB of RAM and two drives -- a roomy 1TB hard drive for strorage and a speedy 128GB SSD for fast data access and boot times. It's a larger version of the 15.6-inch model that's currently on sale at Amazon. $1,000.00 at Best Buy

Alienware m17: $1,900 (save $600) Another 17.3-inch beast, the Alienware m17 actually comes wrapped in an impressively thin chassis. This model boasts the eighth-geneeration Intel Core i7-8750H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics along with 16GB of RAM, a hybrid 1TB/8GB hard drive and a 512GB SSD. A similar model (it lacks the hybrid drive) is less of a deal on Amazon at $1,800. $1,900.00 at Best Buy Read the Alienware m17 review

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: $580 (save $220) Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch entry-level gaming laptop uses a Core i5 CPU instead of a more powerful Core i7 and older GTX graphics instead of the current RTX series from Nvidia, but it offers enough oomph to play current games at medium to high detail settings at the laptop display's full 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. This model features the eighth-gen Core i5-8300H CPU, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. $580.00 at Best Buy Read the Acer Nitro 5 review

Lenovo Legion Y530: $824 (save $206) Joshua Goldman/CNET Moving up the gaming laptop ladder a notch from pure entry-level, the Lenovo Legion Y530 is a 15.6-inch gamer powered by the eighth-gen Core i7-8750H CPU, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphcis and 8GB of RAM. You lose out on SSD goodness, however, and must make do a 1TB hard drive. $824.00 at Best Buy Read the Lenovo Legion Y530 review

Razer Blade Stealth: $1,190 (save $510) Sarah Tew/CNET The Blade Stealth is the smallest laptop in Razer's lineup. This 13.3-inch marvel boasts a sleek, aluminum chassis and razor-thin screen bezels. Inside, this model features the eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. (This same laptop is sold at Amazon for nearly the same price -- but it only comes with half the storage.) You won't find dedicated graphics on this unit, which means gamers can keep shopping (or invest in an external GPU). But if you're looking for a Windows version of Apple's venerable MacBook Pro, however, the Blade Stealth might just be the ticket. $1,190.00 at Best Buy Read the Razer Blade Stealth review