'Ready Player One' new trailer jumps into the OASIS

The new trailer for "Ready Player One" dropped on Sunday, and the hunt is on. The film, based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel, stars Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts.

In a dystopian 2044 (Ohio in the film, Oklahoma in the book), Wade spends as much of his time as possible in the virtual-reality world called the OASIS. When James Halliday, the OASIS' creator, dies and leaves behind a treasure hunt through his creation, Wade struggles to win the ultimate prize.

In the new trailer, keep an eye out for plenty of 1980s pop-culture references, since that neon-splashed era was when Halliday grew up. (A favorite reference we spotted: A boombox hoisted in the air, a la John Cusack in 1989's "Say Anything.")

An earlier preview was shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

"Ready Player One" is scheduled to open March 30 in the US and UK and March 29 in Australia.