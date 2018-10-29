Read unlimited books and magazines for a year for $85

Scribd

I love books. Right now I'm tearing through Ron Chernow's amazing Hamilton biography. It's not only stoking my ongoing love of history, but also just generally improving my life.

Indeed, studies have shown that reading for pleasure can increase empathy (which I'd say is vital right now), improve relationships, reduce the symptoms of depression and even help you sleep better. (Just make sure to enable night mode or the like if you're reading on a phone or tablet.)

I think finding a book you enjoy is easier if you have easy, unlimited access to a huge library. Which is where Scribd comes in -- it's a subscription service not unlike Amazon's Kindle Unlimited, but with a much better (in my opinion) selection of books, audiobooks and magazines.

Scribd is already a pretty good deal at $8.99 per month (Kindle Unlimited costs $1 more), but here's an even better one: Get one year of Scribd for $85, a savings of 20 percent. (If a year is too long a commitment, there's also a 6-month option for $45.)

Note that this offer is from ZDNet Academy, a new storefront that our sister site -- ZDNet -- has established with Stack Commerce. We're sharing it here because we think it's a great deal, but know that CNET gets a share of the revenue if you choose to purchase it.

Also important: This is for new users only. And once you've redeemed your license code (which you have 30 days to do after your purchase), there are no refunds.

You can check out Scribd's selection before jumping in. Just head to the service's site, click the hamburger menu icon in the upper-left corner and then browse or search.

In addition to books, audiobooks and magazines, Scribd has a substantial library of magazine and newspaper articles, sheet music and user-uploaded documents.

Will you find absolutely everything you want to read? No -- though Scribd does have titles from all the "Big 5" publishers, so you will find some new and high-profile releases. The aforementioned Hamilton biography? The ebook isn't available here, but the audiobook is.

So do yourself a favor and balance out the awful cacophony of daily news with some reading (and listening) that's just for pleasure. Your brain will thank you. So will your blood pressure.

Bonus deal: Smartphone cameras have gotten good -- really good, no doubt about it. But for anyone serious about photography, they still can't take the place of a full-featured dSLR.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, MorningSave has the Canon Rebel T6i bundle for $549 with promo code CNETT6i. Shipping adds $8. That's a Cheapskate exclusive, folks -- the best deal elsewhere on this bundle: $699.

In addition to the Rebel T6i camera and its standard EF-S 18-55mm lens, you get a Canon EF 75-300mm zoom lens, a 16GB SD card and a carrying case. Read CNET's review of the T6i to learn more, but don't discount the user reviews found on Google: a rather startling 4.8-star average from over 3,400 buyers.

The camera is new and comes with a one-year Canon warranty. However, MorningSave is not an authorized Canon dealer, which could present problems should you need service. As an added measure of protection, MorningSave parent company Mediocre is providing a complementary (and complimentary) one-year warranty.

Bonus deal No. 2: Just in case you don't already have all the Bluetooth speakers you need (or you're shopping for a kick-ass gift), this VTIN waterproof portable speaker is a ridiculously good deal at $13.

Bonus deal No. 2: Just in case you don't already have all the Bluetooth speakers you need (or you're shopping for a kick-ass gift), this VTIN waterproof portable speaker is a ridiculously good deal at $13.