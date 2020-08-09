CNET también está disponible en español.

Read for cheap: Get 3 months of Scribd for just $15

Regularly $10 per month, you're saving 50% on unlimited access to thousands of ebooks, magazines and more.

If you're a voracious reader, your hobby can be hard on your wallet if you're paying for each and every book like some sort of sucker. Of course, there's also the local library, but then you also have to contend with lending periods which don't always let you read at your own pace. That's why I loved Scribd, which givers you unlimited access to a large catalog of books for one low price each month -- specifically, $10. Well, from now through Monday, Aug. 10, you can nab three months of Scribd for a total of $15 when you sign up for a new subscription -- that's 50% off.

See it at Scribd

A Scribd subscription includes unlimited access to thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and even sheet music, along with personalized recommendations in case you need suggestions along the way. Don't want to jump in with both feet before you have a chance to look around first? No problem: Scribd is an open book, if you'll excuse the expression. You can check out Scribd's selection before subscribing -- just head to Scribd, click the menu icon in the upper-left corner and then browse or search to see what the site offers.

Oh, and one other thing: Scribd members also get access to even more premium content thanks to Scribd Perks, which gives you free unlimited access to a number of other services including Pandora, TuneIn, CuriosityStream and others. Honestly, if you use a couple of those -- or are considering trying them out -- Scribd literally pays for itself. 

