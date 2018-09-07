High there: Reaction to Elon Musk smoking pot is snarky, blunt

It was the single puff felt 'round the world.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took one (legal) puff of a marijuana cigarette Thursday on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The podcast was two and a half hours long, but social media quickly focused on the brief second of smoking.

Musk didn't exactly go full Spicoli with his lone puff, saying "I don't actually notice any effect," and "I don't find that it is very good for productivity." But that didn't prevent Tesla stock from taking a hit Friday after both the company's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, and its head of human resources, Gabrielle Toledano, announced they were leaving the electric carmaker.

Many people on social media found comic value in a billionaire CEO pulling a Big Lebowski.

the look on elon musk's face as he's smoking weed looks like he's thinking about inventing weed — chris (@BassoonJokes) September 7, 2018

Elon Musk is like if Kevin Spacey's character from "American Beauty" had a billion dollars. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 7, 2018

Just smoked a blunt of this new strain called Elon Musk and now I’m paranoid that my cat is a pedophile. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 7, 2018

Congrats to Elon Musk on inventing the most public way to have a mid-life crisis — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 7, 2018

Slowly inching closer to the “Woman Calls Police after finding Nude Elon Musk in her Koi Pond” story. “‘I am Neptune, Lord of the Oceans!’ the Tesla founder insisted prior to being tased.” — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) September 7, 2018

You’ve gotta hand it to Elon Musk, who is somehow the most embarrassing CEO of 2018 in a year where one of his competitors used the N-word on a conference call about pizza — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) September 7, 2018

someone is going to make $70k selling Elon Musk ditch weed and that person is a hero — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 7, 2018

"so the dogs of Paw Patrol, they can talk and drive cars and fly planes ... but the cats ... they're just, like, cats ..." pic.twitter.com/Txs93s9ivo — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 7, 2018

Elon Musk is such an innovator he created a way to look lame smoking a blunt pic.twitter.com/dM7Ndd99QA — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 7, 2018

Elon Musk coming out of his Tesla after that podcast ... pic.twitter.com/X3I0tvj4e7 — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) September 7, 2018

I wasn’t sure how I felt about Elon Musk before. I totally back him now. pic.twitter.com/skGEzSfsHX — John Nolan (@JohnNolanMusic) September 7, 2018

*Elon musk takes a long drag on a joint*

"If you really think about it, all divers are paedophiles" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 7, 2018

What if we sent the cave kids... to Mars? pic.twitter.com/kLxS9tWepS — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 7, 2018

Hey if you’re wondering what it would look like if Principal Skinner got Stockholm syndrome after being taken hostage by a UFC fighter, check out Elon Musk on Joe Rogan — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) September 7, 2018

"A rocket ship.... but for cats." pic.twitter.com/k82sc26AM7 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2018

Just did heroin with Elon Musk — Jake Weisman (@weismanjake) September 7, 2018

'elon musk' sounds like something the French thought would bring them instant victory in world war i — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) September 7, 2018

has anyone noticed the stock was down $4.20 in pre-market trading? pic.twitter.com/7JIDTcdDsn — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 7, 2018

Some saw Musk's smoke break as a way to make a more serious point, and many pointed out that Musk's puff was perfectly legal in California, where he recorded the podcast.

Black kids are still being arrested for smoking weed in many of America’s cities, but Elon Musk and Joe Rogan are sitting here smoking blunts on camera in California. Marijuana should be legal in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/VZ1yh1MUHT — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 7, 2018

The reaction to Elon Musk & weed is so childish. It's also a good time to recall that Steve Jobs (along with other key Silicon Valley visionaries) credits LSD with some of his most critical insights, without which he believes Apple would not have happened https://t.co/EITgWws4C1 https://t.co/TL4VCbcdgX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 7, 2018