Reach out and touch a 4K UHD Dell XPS 13 for just $784

Dell

There's a lot to love in the latest Dell XPS 13. In fact, one of the few complaints that we've had in recent hands-on reviews was the placement of the webcam, which was below the screen, meaning it essentially shot video right up your nose -- not a flattering look. But the 2019 XPS 13 puts the camera where it belongs, centered at the top of the 3,840x2,160-pixel touchscreen. Under the hood, it's powered by an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, has 8GB of RAM and comes with a 128GB SSD for storage. Last week we told you about a FHD version for $1,200 that was selling for 35% off, but this week Dell has upped the ante. Right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop with a 4K UHD display for $784 when you apply discount code LTXPS136AFF at checkout. That's $650, or 45% off the regular price.

In a review of the XPS 13, CNET's Dan Ackerman said, "Dell has done nearly the impossible -- it's made a laptop I can find almost no fault with." It's a gorgeous rig with a narrow bezel, making virtually all of the top of the laptop screen. It comes with a trio of USB-C ports and a (pretty rare) microSD slot. It also includes a Windows Hello-compatible integrated fingerprint reader and has four microphones for Cortana voice support from across the room. The whole thing weighs in at under three pounds. And lest you missed it, let me reiterate: It has a 4K UHD display and is selling for the same price that the 1,920x1,080 version sold for just last week.

This article was published previously.

Now playing: Watch this: The best laptops from CES 2020

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.