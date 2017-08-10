RCA now selling Roku TVs from $250

RCA

If you're buying a budget TV then a set which has an integrated Roku interface makes a lot of sense -- especially in places where space is at a premium such as bedrooms or holiday homes. The latest brand to offer Roku-powered TVs is RCA, available from today with prices beginning at $250.

The line is HD-only (no 4K), with a 50-inch ($499), a 43-inch ($380) and a 768p 32-inch ($250) which incorporate the Roku TV interface. According to the company the TVs are available now on Amazon and Walmart, as well as retailers such as BJs, ABC Appliances and Bi Mart. Walmart has a 50-inch Roku TV marked down from $499 to $339.

That markdown makes sense because other Roku TVs are really cheap too. Examples from Chinese brand TCL, for example, are available at Amazon for $170 for the 32-inch, $300 for the 40-inch and $350 for the 49-inch.

Roku TVs have long been among CNET's best-reviewed on the strength of that excellent Smart TV system, which offers a simple interface, thousands of apps and frequent updates.

The RCA Roku TVs include an over-the-air TV tuner input and a Live TV Pause feature which gives it some basic DVR-like functionality. Users can control the TV with the Roku app for iOS and Android and use the app for private listening with a set of headphones.