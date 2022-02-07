Razzie nominations call out 2021's movie abominations (sorry, Space Jam)

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

When it comes to the Razzie awards -- the annual anti-Oscars celebration of the worst Hollywood has to offer -- there's only one guaranteed winner this year: Bruce Willis, who was nominated eight times in his own special "worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie" category. Congratulations, Bruce. You earned it!

Officially known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are an antidote to awards shows that focus on quality films and prestige pieces. The Razzies announced its motley crew of nominations from 2021 with a video on Sunday.

The Razzies described the noms as "excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly two-hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach" in a statement on Monday.

The worst picture lineup calls out Diana the Musical (the Netflix version); Infinite; Karen; Space Jam: A New Legacy; and The Woman in the Window. Notable names getting dragged through the mud for worst actor include LeBron James for Space Jam and Mark Wahlberg for Infinite, an action movie our reviewer described as "soulless."

The worst actress category stars Amy Adams for The Woman in the Window and Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass, along with fellow nominees Jeanna de Waal, Taryn Manning and Ruby Rose. Beyond the marquee categories, the Razzies will also address the worst screen couple, remake, director and screenplay.

Diana the Musical, a song-filled travesty of a tribute to Princess Diana, leads the competition with an impressive nine nominations. The Razzie "winners" will be announced on March 26, just before the fanfare of the Academy Awards, which will be a palate cleanser after the marvelous muck of the Razzies.