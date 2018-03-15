CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Razers, razors, Razrs and blades. What's the difference?

Because not everyone knows.

nintendo-switch-play-scott-bridget-07.jpg

 Sarah Tew/CNET

There's been some confusion, so let's get this straight:

This is a razor.

razor05

 Sean Hollister/CNET

This is a razor:

razor04

 Sean Hollister/CNET

This is a Razor:

razor-scooter-sean-cnet-edited

 Sean Hollister/CNET

This is a Razr phone:

motorola-razr-v3-8815

 James Martin/CNET

This is a Razer Phone. With an 'e': 

razer-phone-product-9

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This is not a Razr phone, no matter what the company says:

Motorola_Droid_Razr_Maxx_HD_35436500_12.jpg

 Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a Razer Blade:

razer-blade-14-inch-2016-04.jpg

 Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a Razer Blade Stealth: 

17-razer-blade-stealth-2016.jpg

 Sarah Tew/CNET

(It's smaller than the regular Razer Blade.)

This is a Razer Blade Stealth running Blade Shadow, because I'm ninja like that. 

blade-shadow-sean-hollister-5

 Sean Hollister/CNET

You know, blades, shadows... ninjas? Ah, forget it.  

These are Blade glasses:

vuzix-blade-selfie

 Scott Stein/CNET

This is a blade server:

supermicro-sbi-7228r-t2x-blade-server

 Dimitry Nosachev/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

This is a Blade drone:

fd-blade-chroma-4k-15.jpg

 Joshua Goldman/CNET

This is Blade.

blade.gif

 Blade, Daywalker

This is a running blade:

IPC World ParaAthletics Championships 2017 London - Day Three

 Helene Wiesenhaan / Getty Images

This is a Blade Runner:  

blade-runner-still-03

 Warner Bros. Entertainment

And this is not.

altered-carbon-netflix

 Netflix

To recap: 

  • Razor makes things with wheels for kids
  • Razer makes things with three-headed snake logos for gamers
  • Motorola still makes phones, but no longer makes Razrs
  • Altered Carbon is a poor substitute for more Blade Runner
  • The next time I see a product called "Blade," it had better damn well be able to open a can of tuna.
Next Article: Google: Android is just as secure as the other guys