Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds aim to eliminate audio lag when gaming

Razer

Razer's got a new set of wireless earbuds that it says will provide immersive audio for gaming, without annoying lag. The $99.99 Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, released Tuesday, feature Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls and voice assistant compatibility, as well as being water- and sweat-resistant. But what's likely to pique your interest is Gaming Mode, which Razer says reduces latency to just 60ms, meaning sound and video while gaming should stay "perfectly synched."

"The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are the perfect wireless audio solution for mobile users," said Alvin Cheung, Razer's senior vice president of peripherals, in a release. "Users will have rich, immersive lag-free sound for their movies, music and gaming, without wires to get tangled or snagged as they go."

The wireless earbuds have a three-hour battery life, with up to four reups from the included battery carry case for 15 hours in total.