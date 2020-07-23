Razer's Cynosa entry-level gaming keyboard just leveled up

Razer

The Razer Cynosa Chroma is one of the best inexpensive gaming keyboards you can get -- and Razer's sold a lot of them, as it was named the best-selling membrane gaming keyboard in the US by research firm The NPD Group. The Cynosa V2 was announced Thursday and looks like it should have no trouble holding onto that title since it adds features but keeps its $60 price.

The keyboard still features per-key RGB lighting -- a rarity at this end of the market -- and a durable spill-resistant design. What's new is a set of media keys were added to the upper right corner. Razer also added cable routing under the keyboard so you can keep your desk a little tidier.

Since it's a membrane keyboard, you get that typical office keyboard feel, which makes it a decent choice for a single inexpensive keyboard for both work and gaming. In this case, what makes it more of a gaming keyboard is Razer's Synapse software that lets you program the lights and keys for your game and work needs. But it also lets you take advantage of preprogrammed setups for popular games such as Fortnite, Overwatch and Apex Legends.

The new Razer Cynosa V2 is available now.