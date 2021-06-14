Razer will start shipping its Project Hazel N95 mask in October

Razer

At E3, Razer gave us an update to its Project Hazel N95 mask, a concept design which debuted to much enthusiasm earlier this year at CES. In addition to some new features, notably an antifog coating on the transparent section, and it looks like it's been slightly redesigned to be more streamlined. It's scheduled to be released limited quantities, sold in drops, with the first drop landing around October 2021. And you can try it on your face now in AR on Instagram with the Project Hazel filter.

You'll only be able to get on the drop list via Razer's site; you can sign up now.

Though many people think the mask might be arriving a little late given the continued rollout of coronavirus vaccines, in March Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan explained the reasoning. "We've realized that even with vaccinations, we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor that even if you're vaccinated you still need to be incredibly careful," Tan said, and he added that many countries may still be a year or two off from being fully vaccinated.

In addition to looking cool, the mask was cleverly conceived. For instance, it's got active ventilation and autosterilization, with a separate case that can charge it wirelessly and has a UV sterilizer. It uses replaceable filters and rechargeable ventilators on the pods, which is intended to make it a sustainable solution.

LED lights on the pods indicate charge status, and there are also internal LEDs to make your mouth visible in low light; since CES, the company has changed the lighting design to sync with its Chrome RGB illumination. And the pods have audio-processing algorithms built in to make your voice sound a lot clearer and more natural.

The mask has silicone around the edges for an airtight seal and adjustable ear loops, and you can adjust the amount of airflow for maximum comfort and protection. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes. And it's transparent so people can see your mouth move.

There's still no price, though, and if it's going to be anything more than a fan-buy, cost will be pretty important.